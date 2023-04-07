Manchester United's latest triumph at home to Brentford saw Marcus Rashford prove the match-winner yet again for the top four hopefuls, with the Englishman having now scored 28 goals in all competitions this season - 18 more than any other United player.

The 25-year-old's remarkable hot streak has perhaps helped to mask the goalscoring deficiencies of those around him, with the centre-forward duo of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial, for instance, having scored just eight goals between them this season across all fronts.

That limp return is simply not good enough for a side who are likely to harbour title ambitions next season, hence the recent reports that the Old Trafford outfit are weighing up a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane or Napoli sensation, Victor Osimhen.

For those leaning towards the latter man - who could reportedly cost as much as €150m (£132m) - the 24-year-old would represent a potential long-term fit due to his age, acting as an attacking figurehead whom Erik ten Hag could build his side around for the years to come.

That being said, however, the signing of the Nigerian would not be without its risks, with the Red Devils unable to afford to make another costly mistake in the transfer market.

Would Osimhen be a good fit for Man United?

The recent win over the Bees saw the aforementioned Martial make yet another cameo appearance off the bench following his recent return from injury, with the 27-year-old seemingly still not ready to feature from the start despite having been welcomed back into training a few weeks ago.

The Frenchman's fitness woes have been a constant source of frustration this season as he has been restricted to just 16 appearances in all competitions, with Ten Hag's patience looking like it is wearing thin amid reports that the former Monaco man could be part of a squad clearout this summer.

The concern will be that while Osimhen has been in red-hot form this season - after scoring 21 Serie A goals for Luciano Spalletti's side - the highly-coveted menace is also rather injury-prone, having repeatedly spent time on the treatment table during his spell in Naples.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Lille machine has been out for 209 days due to a variety of fitness and injury woes since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, with that totalling around 46 games in which he has been unavailable for selection, while Kane, by contrast, has missed just five games at club level in that time.

As The Athletic's James Horncastle noted on the recent Totally Football Show podcast, there is a perception in Italy that the 6 foot 1 marksman is somewhat "brittle", with United wise to have doubts over splashing the cash on a player who could prove rather unreliable.

Of course, injury woes can rarely be helped, although Osimhen's recent track record should have alarm bells ringing at the Theatre of Dreams, with United desperately needing to avoid signing another Martial.