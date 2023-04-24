An outright takeover of Manchester United is the “most likely and cleanest scenario”, according to reporter Ben Jacobs.

What’s Jacobs had to say on a Manchester United takeover?

The Glazers first confirmed their willingness to sell the club back in November, which resulted in their stock market valuation increasing by 17%. However, since then, it has been a slow and frustrating process, with a third and final round of bidding ongoing.

The deadline for those offers to be submitted is on Friday, although recent reports have suggested that the Glazers are now confident of remaining as owners by securing outside investment, potentially looking to double the club’s value over the next 10 years.

However, Jacobs, talking to GiveMeSport, has heard different, saying that he’s been told that an outright sale is still the most likely scenario at Old Trafford.

“The most likely and cleanest scenario remains an outright sale. But naturally, The Glazers have got a variety of options.

“When people say they might be confident about staying at the football club, that doesn't mean that it's the most likely scenario from what I'm told from sources.

“It shows that there are options for them to choose from ahead of the final deadline on 28th April. But it's very complicated if The Glazers stay at the football club unless a minority investor with them staying can provide the financing that allows them to take that approach to move the club forward.”

Exciting for supporters, Jassim and Ratcliffe…

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be the front runners when it comes to a full sale, with the former of the two still committed to buying 100% of the club and is set to submit a third offer.

Both Jassim and Ratcliffe’s second offers were thought to be world-record bids in the region of £5bn, so they may need to increase that closer to the Glazers’ £6bn asking price.

Jassim is expecting his next offer to be accepted, and Jacobs’ update will come as an exciting one for the Qatari group, Ratcliffe and those United supporters who have protested against the Glazers for years.