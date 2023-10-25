Manchester United's academy has a reputation for producing talent at a ferocious rate and with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo's recent emergence - this trend doesn't look to slow down for one of England's most established clubs.

How good is Kobbie Mainoo?

Mainoo found a recent ascent to the United first team fringes with impressive performances as part of the 2022 FA Youth Cup triumph - being hailed as "exceptional" by journalist Steven Railston.

He utilised this medium alongside Alejandro Garnacho and looks to replicate the steps of David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard before him. Slowly moving into Erik ten Hag's plans, the 18-year-old defensive midfielder has attracted some rightful praise from Red Devils fans in the brief opportunities he's already found.

However, just as Mainoo looks to build on his three first team appearances, such is the way of modern football and the sheer brilliance of Manchester United's supply line, if you listen carefully enough, new names get whispered on the winds across the Pennines. One of those names is Maxi Oyedele.

How good is Maxi Oyedele?

Another gem flourishing in the United midfield academy ranks, the 18-year-old looks to be hot on the heels of Mainoo's progression. It's bizarre to think how teenagers are finding solace and inspiration in each other, but such is the quality at United's employ.

Like Stockport-born Mainoo, Salford's Oyedele is a local lad - yet through his intriguing background of Polish mother and Nigerian father, he's found his youth international career move through a crossroads. With three nations vying for his representation, the youngster selected Poland and was part of the side that qualified for the U-19 Euros in March 2023. This in itself was a huge achievement as Poland hadn't been involved in the competition for nearly 20 years.

Among an exciting crop of Poland internationals like Tomasz Pieńko and Kacper Urbański - as highlighted by talent scout Jacek Kulig - Oyedele already has a steadily growing reputation he looks to improve upon consistently with United's academy. So, it's no doubt lofty comparisons can be bandied about...

Could Oyedele be Casemiro's heir?

With a club so prone to dipping into their pockets every transfer window, a Casemiro heir or understudy sitting close to home could be a pleasant change. There seems to be two iterations now with Mainoo and Oyedele, and the latter has come on leaps and bounds.

The prior Casemiro statement could be a sweeping one, yet Oyedele's impact in Premier League 2 outings - in which he has one goal and one assist from just six games this season - has raised attention among fans and pundits alike. Back in January this year, the aforementioned Railston stated:

Oyedele's ability in the middle of the park has been trusted by United, with long-term intentions noticeable with the midfielder's first pro contract last year. Furthermore, perhaps acknowledging the difference between youth and senior men's football, Oyedele pounced at the chance to go on loan to the National League with Altrincham.

If this goal below (one of four in 12 appearances at the back end of 2022-23) is anything to go by, Oyedele should definitely receive a first-team chance, or a loan deal higher up the pyramid.

With 31-year-old Casemiro having looked his age of late at the base of Ten Hag's midfield - with club legend Gary Neville noting that he was "torn to shreds" earlier this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers - finding a youthful successor to the experienced Brazilian could have become a matter of urgency.