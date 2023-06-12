Manchester United fans are desperate to see Paul Scholes come out of retirement after he scored a fantastic goal in Soccer Aid last night.

Who won Soccer Aid?

The Charity football match took place at Old Trafford on Sunday evening with global superstars such as Usain Bolt, Liam Payne, and Mo Farah involved – while former players like Gary Neville, Francesco Totti, and Jack Wilshere all took part as well.

In the end, The World XI beat England 4-2 but the home nation did actually lead the match at one point and it was all thanks to a throwback moment from Scholes.

Indeed, as captured in the official Twitter footage below, the ball was cleared to the edge of the penalty box with the 48-year-old arriving just in time to lace it into the bottom corner with trademark quality.

It was quite reminiscent of the 2008 Champions League strike against Barcelona – albeit, that effort flew into the top corner and came in a far more important fixture.

Even so, it certainly served as a fine reminder of the technical quality Scholes possessed as a player and it seems that ability hasn't left him even in retirement.

Unsurprisingly, a number of fans flocked to social media to enjoy the footage. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions...

Some even think he'd still do a job in the current team and is better than some current stars.