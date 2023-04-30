Manchester United return to Premier League action at home to in-form outfit Aston Villa this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag and his charges likely to still be reeling following Thursday's second-half collapse away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Having largely been in control of proceedings heading in at the break, the momentum shifted after the interval as the north Londoners produced a spirited display despite their recent woes, with Heung-min Son sealing a point late on for new caretaker boss, Ryan Mason.

The United manager may well be regretting his substitutions in that chaotic second period as those alterations saw the visitors "relinquish control", as per club legend Rio Ferdinand, with another former Red Devils man - Owen Hargreaves - subsequently suggesting that Ten Hag will need to "address" the squad "depth" this summer, such were the woes of those who entered the fray in N17.

It was not only the substitutes who somewhat underwhelmed in midweek, however, with summer signing Antony having done 'little' in the second half, in particular, according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, after 'fading into the fringes of the game' - as per 90min's Sean Walsh.

That limited impact from the Brazilian - as well as the quick turnaround in this hectic fixture schedule - could spark a need to freshen up the forward line against the Villans, albeit with teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho still not yet ready to return.

With Anthony Martial also undeserving of a starting berth after looking 'off the pace' in the capital, according to Luckhurst, it could be a chance for young Facundo Pellistri to make what would be just his second start for the club.

Will Pellistri play against Villa?

It would be something of a gamble to throw the Uruguayan in against a side who have won five of their last six Premier League games, although the 5 foot 9 gem is clearly a "special talent" - as per journalist Fabrizio Romano - having showcased that quality in flashes this season.

While there have been reports that the wide man could be moved out on loan next term, in the meantime the 21-year-old could still have a part to play over the coming weeks, having previously been described as a player who can "create danger" by experienced teammate, Raphael Varane.

Although he has just one assist to his name in nine first-team outings to date, Pellistri has made his mark in his brief cameo appearances of late, having memorably produced a "scintillating" run - as per journalist Alex Turk - in the build-up to United's fourth goal at home to Real Betis in the Europa League last-16 last month.

The £9m youngster was subsequently handed a first start in the second-leg meeting with the La Liga side and 'took it with both hands' - according to 90min's Jamie Spencer - having been so 'exciting to watch on the ball'.

The Montevideo native is still waiting for a consistent run in the side having thus far made just three league appearances, although today's meeting at Old Trafford could be an opportunity for Ten Hag to put his faith in the promising talent.