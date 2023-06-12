One priority position that Manchester United may be looking to strengthen this summer is the goalkeeping ranks, with speculation rife as to whether long-serving asset, David De Gea, will be kept on beyond his current contract.

With just a matter of weeks left to run on the Spaniard's existing deal, there have been reports that the 32-year-old is set to be offered an extension on reduced terms, albeit with manager Erik ten Hag unlikely to guarantee that the former Atletico Madrid man will remain his first-choice pick ahead of next season.

The £375k-per-week man has arguably become a "big problem" for the Red Devils - according to pundit Jamie Carragher - having been culpable for Ilkay Gundogan's winner in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

According to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, that inability to deal with the German's 'saveable' attempt is another reason why De Gea 'needs moving on', with the question now as to just who could usurp the Premier League title winner at Old Trafford.

One potential surprise option that has emerged of late is that of Everton and England stopper, Jordan Pickford, with The Sun claiming that Ten Hag is eyeing a move for the 29-year-old, even if De Gea does stay at the club.

The report suggests that despite the former Sunderland man having only recently signed a new long-term deal at Goodison Park, a fee of around £30m could be enough to seal a deal this summer.

Should Man United sign Pickford?

While the experienced 'keeper has arguably been "outstanding" for his country in recent years - according to pundit Jamie O'Hara - after starting in the last three major tournaments, the jury is out on whether he can be relied upon on a consistent basis at club level.

In the view of BT Sport's Chris Sutton, the £125k-per-week asset is a "strange goalkeeper" and something of a "liability" between the sticks, as he simply "makes too many errors".

The 52-cap maverick notably made two errors leading to goals in the top flight in 2022/23 - the same tally as De Gea - with it clear to see that such a move would not be without risk for United.

The Old Trafford hierarchy may also be fearful of getting stung once again with the signing of a high-profile addition from Goodison, having memorably sealed an ultimately flawed deal for Romelu Lukaku from the Toffees back in 2017.

The Belgian international - who notably missed a gilt-edged chance for Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final - did score 42 goals in 96 games during his time in Manchester, although the towering marksman was unable to truly impress through the middle, having been lambasted by Luckhurst for his "woeful" and "costly" finishing in 2018.

Club legend Paul Scholes was also heavily critical of the striker's link-up play after suggesting that the one-time Chelsea man's "control isn't great", while fellow treble winner Gary Neville went as far as to claim that he was "delighted" when Lukaku was eventually sold to Inter for a fee of around £74m in 2019 - having been signed for a similar price two years earlier.

With those at the Theatre of Dreams evidently not warming to the Antwerp-born powerhouse, there may be fears that a similar disaster could occur if Pickford is to plot the same path this summer.