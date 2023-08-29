Manchester United have made an unexpected move to strengthen their midfield before the deadline and could potentially bring in a Premier League player, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils are in an awkward situation in regard to their left-back position following news that Luke Shaw has suffered a muscle injury and Tyrell Malacia also continues to be sidelined with a problem of his own, as per 90min.

Diogo Dalot had to cover on the left-hand side of defence in Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, where they clawed back a two-goal deficit to claim maximum points. According to the outlet, Manchester United have had contact with Chelsea over out-of-favour defender Marc Cucurella, while Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso could also be targeted.

According to BILD, Bayern Munich are keen on signing Manchester United fringe man Scott McTominay as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in a defensive-minded midfielder in the next few days.

The report states that it isn't out of the realms of possibility that Ryan Gravenberch, who has been mooted as a target for Manchester United this summer, moves the other way on a loan basis, creating a loan swap deal with both players heading in the opposite direction from each other.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred, who left for Turkish giants Fenerbahce earlier this summer, has seemingly revealed in his introductory press conference at his new club that Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will be heading to Old Trafford to provide competition for Andre Onana, as per The Daily Mail. Fred stated:

"I wished Altay good luck when he left. He’s going to a great team. I gave him some suggestions about places where he could live and I told him it rains a lot! I think Altay is going to be very happy at Manchester United."

Who else could Manchester United bring in?

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United have made 'initial contact' with Tottenham Hotspur regarding midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and it is believed that Spurs would be willing to let the Denmark international leave if a suitable offer occurs for his signature.

Hojbjerg was close to joining Atletico Madrid earlier in the window and knows Erik ten Hag from his time at Bayern Munich, where the Dutch coach was the manager of their second string.

In his time at Tottenham Hotspur, £100k-a-week ace Hojbjerg has become an important figure in the middle of the park and has made 147 appearances across all competitions, registering ten goals and 16 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Dubbed "consistent" by pundit Noel Whelan, Hojbjerg wasn't scared to get stuck into challenges last term despite Spurs enduring a collectively poor campaign, winning 1.6 tackles alongside making 1.4 interceptions per fixture, as per WhoScored.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that Atletico Madrid have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, which could potentially complicate any prospective swoop from the Red Devils.

In light of this, bringing someone in the ilk of Hojbjerg into the building, given his Premier League experience, may prove to be a wise step to make by Manchester United.