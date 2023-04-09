Manchester United have held “positive” conversations over a move for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to Dean Jones.

What’s the latest news on Disasi and Man United?

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Disasi in recent weeks, with manager Erik ten Hag seemingly looking to bring in a new centre-back this summer.

Reports suggested that contact was made by United over a possible transfer for Disasi, with Monaco prepared to sell this summer for a hefty fee in the region of £44m. A further update has now emerged regarding the 25-year-old, who is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2025.

Jones was talking to GiveMeSport regarding United and a potential move for Disasi. The reporter said that “initial conversations” have been “positive” and said that the defender could be viewed as a “Patrice Evra mark two” at Old Trafford due to the Monaco connection.

"He’s a different sort of player, but Axel Disasi could be viewed as Patrice Evra mark two if he was to come from the same Monaco pathway.

"His ceiling is high, he has as a similar age to Evra when he first arrived at the club and I'm told the initial conversations over the past couple of months have been pretty positive around this one.”

Could he be Man United’s Virgil van Dijk?

Disasi has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rise to a career-high €25m prior to the World Cup, and the France international could be a shrewd signing by those at Old Trafford.

That’s because there could be some defensive departures in Manchester over the coming months, with Ten Hag reportedly giving the green light to possible exits for both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Should they depart, Ten Hag would surely need a central defensive addition to challenge Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with Disasi an experienced option at the age of 25 after making 120 senior appearances for his current employers.

He has been described as “dominant” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who even compared him to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk back in 2020. The 6 foot 2 defender has also impressed during the current campaign, making more interceptions and clearances than any of his Monaco teammates while also topping the charts for average passes per game, as per WhoScored.

It could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming months following this claim from Jones, with United also looking to bring in a new midfielder and forward ahead of Ten Hag’s second season in charge.