People behind Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani’s bid to take control at Manchester United expect no issues from the UK government, according to Mike Keegan.

What’s the latest on Jassim and a Man United takeover?

Jassim made a second Old Trafford bid towards the end of March after initially missing the deadline for revised offers alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

He was thought to be confident of sealing a takeover from the Glazers and was even looking at bolstering Erik ten Hag’s side by planning a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

However, things have gone quiet over a takeover since the second offer were submitted, with speculation suggesting there could be an issue with the Government and Jassim taking charge in Manchester. The Sun shared reservations related to a £1.4m fine handed out to Qatari Investment Bank’s UK unit by the Bank of England in 2016 for violating capital financial rules, but it looks as if this isn’t a cause for concern for Jassim’s delegation.

Keegan, reporter for The Daily Mail, took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share a positive update he’s heard from those behind Jassim’s bid following the reports of potential problems. He stated:

“Manchester United sale update: Those behind Sheikh Jassim bid confident of no issues with government should they win. Groups still to hear back following second bids. Hopeful of responses before Easter.”

The reporter adds in his story that the Qatari group ‘feel that they have support from the government and would not face any obstacles should they emerge successful from the ongoing bidding process’.

How much could Man United sell for?

It looks as if it could be a significant few weeks or months at Old Trafford both on and off the pitch, with the ball currently in the Glazers’ court after offers worth around £5bn were tabled.

However, all involved need to be on board with a potential full sale, with reports in the last 24 hours claiming that Kevin, Edward, Bryan and Darcie Glazer are all eager to sell at the right price, with Joel and Avram Glazer more reluctant. The Old Trafford asking price has always been set around £6bn, but if the Glazers can’t come to an agreement, there is every chance a partial stake would be sold, with minority and hare offers also made alongside the likes of Jassim and Ratcliffe.

It will certainly be a situation to keep an eye on, and we may know more following the Easter weekend.