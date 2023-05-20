Manchester United will be aiming to strengthen their hold on fourth place with victory over AFC Bournemouth this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's men currently just a point ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool, albeit while having played a game less than the Merseyside outfit.

With Jurgen Klopp and co dispatching Leicester City on Monday evening, United can ill-afford a slip up at the Vitality Stadium later today, having got back to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

The Red Devils go into today's meeting on the south coast having secured a routine, 3-0 win when the two sides last met at Old Trafford in early January, although the club's away form will be of concern to Ten Hag, having lost eight of their 18 Premier League games on the road this season.

A further worry for the former Ajax boss will be the doubts surrounding Marcus Rashford's involvement against the Cherries this time around due to illness, albeit with Scott McTominay in contention to make his return from his recent injury lay-off.

With that in mind, here's how Football FanCast predicts that the top-four hopefuls will line up against Gary O'Neil's men...

What will Man United's starting lineup be vs Bournemouth?

Ten Hag could well make three changes from the side that ran out 2-0 winners last time out, with the only potential defensive alteration set to see Diogo Dalot replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, with David De Gea, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw making up the rest of the backline.

As for the midfield ranks, the Dutchman could make the bold decision to drop Christian Eriksen to the bench, with the £150k-per-week gem having looked rather 'lethargic' against the Old Gold, according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

With January arrival Marcel Sabitzer having been ruled out for the season with injury - and with McTominay's involvement still somewhat uncertain - Brazilian maestro, Fred could come in alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, with the 30-year-old having 'brought much-needed energy' to the side as a substitute last week, as per Luckhurst.

Amid the concern surrounding leading scorer, Rashford, Ten Hag could well contemplate handing a start to teenage sensation, Alejandro Garnacho alongside Antony and Anthony Martial, with the 5 foot 11 wizard having netted at the death to seal the win against Julen Lopetegui's side.

Hailed as a real "threat" by former youth boss, Neil Wood, the 18-year-old is arguably deserving of a start ahead of fellow winger, Jadon Sancho, with the latter man failing to register a goal or assist in each of his last four league outings.

Predicted Man United XI - 4-3-3 - De Gea: Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Garnacho