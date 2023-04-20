There is little respite for Manchester United in what looks set to be a hectic end to the season, with Erik ten Hag's men set to take on Sevilla in the Europa League this evening, just a few days prior to a Wembley showdown with Brighton and Hove Albion in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

While that latter fixture may well play into the United manager's thinking with regard to his team selection later today, the demanding Dutchman will still be keen to progress against the La Liga outfit, having seen his side slip to a 2-2 draw in the first-leg at Old Trafford.

That stalemate proved rather costly for the Red Devils as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both forced off with injury - the latter man now out for the season - while influential midfielder, Bruno Fernandes was handed a bizarre yellow card to ensure that he misses the trip to Andalusia through suspension.

On a more positive note, however, four of the club's injured stars have made the trip to Seville after being sidelined against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer - who pulled up in the warm-up at the City Ground - all in contention to feature.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has predicted just how the Carabao Cup winners will line up this evening...

What will Man United's starting XI be against Sevilla?

4-3-3 - (GK) De Gea; (RB) Wan-Bissaka, (CB) Maguire, (CB) Lindelof, (LB) Dalot; (CDM) Casemiro, (CM) Eriksen, (CM) Fred; (LW) Pellistri, (ST) Martial, (RW) Antony.

We predict that there will be just two changes from the side that ran out 2-0 winners against Steve Cooper's men on Sunday, with Ten Hag potentially needing to avoid the temptation of rushing Shaw back into the fold, particularly with the Englishman likely to be required at centre-back against the Seagulls due to Harry Maguire's suspension.

That will see Diogo Dalot - who sealed the win late on against Forest - keep his place as something of an unorthodox left-back, while in midfield the experienced pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be joined by Brazil international Fred, with the 30-year-old tasked as the man to fill the void of the absent Fernandes.

Perhaps the most notable tweak could lie in the attacking ranks, with there seemingly justification for Jadon Sancho to be ousted from his starting berth, with the Englishman having again been the 'quietest' of the forward players at the weekend, according to 90min's Jack Gallagher.

With it potentially too soon to rush his compatriot Rashford back into the fold from the start - as the club's leading scorer will be needed this weekend - Sancho's place could be taken by young Facundo Pellistri, with the 5 foot 9 "game changer", as previously hailed by journalist Nico Cantor, having the opportunity to make just his second start for the Red Devils.