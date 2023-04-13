For the third successive knockout round, Manchester United are set to face off against Spanish opposition in tonight's Europa League, quarter-final first-leg clash at home to Sevilla, having already seen off both Barcelona and Real Betis in the play-off round and last 16, respectively.

Unlike that latter duo, the upcoming opponents are currently enduring a disappointing season in La Liga which has already seen both Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli dismissed from the dugout, although the Andalusian outfit boast an incredible record in the competition, having won it six times.

The Europa League specialists notably knocked United out of the competition at the semi-final stage back in 2020, while also progressing at the Red Devils' expense in the last 16 of the Champions League during the 2017/18 season.

With Erik ten Hag's men out for revenge this time around, the Dutchman will, however, have to make do without the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay who have both suffered recent injury blows, while Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho are also not yet ready to return.

That being said, however, this evening's encounter will see former Real Madrid man Casemiro available for selection once again, with the Brazilian having sat out the last four games in league and cup after serving a domestic suspension.

With that in mind, here's how Football FanCast predicts that the Old Trafford outfit could line up this evening, following the weekend win over Everton.

What will Man United's starting lineup be vs Sevilla?

4-3-3 - (GK) De Gea; (RB) Dalot, (CB) Varane, (CB) Martinez, (LB) Malacia; (CDM) Casemiro, (CM) Sabitzer, (CM) Fernandes; (RW) Antony, (LW) Sancho, (ST) Martial

We predict that there will be four alterations from the side that ran out 2-0 winners against the Toffees, with one notable change set to see club captain Harry Maguire drop out of the side, while Ten Hag could also look to continue the competition at right-back by handing the starting berth back to Diogo Dalot.

As for the midfield ranks, the aforementioned Casemiro is undoubtedly chomping at the bit to make his return to action, with the £300k-per-week "monster" - as hailed by writer Muhammad Butt - having notably scored more times against Sevilla (three) than against any other team in his glittering playing career.

While there will be those angling for Christian Eriksen to return to the starting lineup after making his injury comeback against Sean Dyche's men off the bench, there is no real need to rush the Danish playmaker back into the fold, particularly with Marcel Sabitzer having 'thrived' on Saturday - as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

With Bruno Fernandes also in line to make his 48th appearance of the campaign, the only other change should lie in a forward line that seemingly picks itself, with Anthony Martial taking the place of the stricken Rashford, alongside Antony and Jadon Sancho.