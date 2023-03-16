Manchester United are back in action away to La Liga side Real Betis in the Europa League, last-16 this evening, with the Red Devils heading into that meeting in Seville with a handsome, 4-1 lead from the first leg.

In what is United's penultimate game before the dreaded international break - with an FA Cup quarter-final clash at home to Fulham to come on Sunday - Erik ten Hag will be hoping to enjoy a smooth ride later today, with the Premier League side's three-goal advantage surely set to prove unassailable.

Despite the strength of their position in the tie, it looks as if the former Ajax boss is unlikely to shuffle his pack too greatly judging by the strength of the travelling party he has selected, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal having been left behind despite what would have been a possible chance of game time.

The top-four hopefuls have been bolstered by the return of January arrival Marcel Sabitzer, although both Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are absent through injury and illness, respectively, while fellow forward Anthony Martial is not yet ready to return to action.

What will Man United's starting XI be vs Betis?

With that team news in mind, Football FanCast had predicted just how Ten Hag's men will lineup tonight, following the entertaining stalemate against Southampton on Sunday.

We predict that there will be just two alterations from the side that played out a goalless draw against the Saints, with club captain Harry Maguire likely to be the only change to the backline, with experienced ace Raphael Varane set to be handed a well-earned rest.

As for the midfield, Ten Hag looks likely to take a big risk on both Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro despite the pair being just one game away from suspension, with the latter man unable to feature against the Cottagers this weekend following his dismissal last time out.

With Fernandes in line to take on a deeper role once again, that could see United's "luxury talent" Jadon Sancho - as described by journalist Rob Blanchette - deployed in an advanced midfield berth, with Ten Hag admitting that the Englishman can "make the difference" in that free role.

As for the forward line, the growing list of absentees could well see promising youngster Facundo Pellistri handed his first start for the club, with the Uruguayan set to be joined by Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford in that rather makeshift, attacking trio.