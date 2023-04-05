Manchester United have the chance to right the wrongs of their previous Premier League meeting with Brentford this evening, with the Red Devils having shipped four in what was a shambolic first-half display away in west London back in August.

While that crushing defeat may well have been something of a positive turning point in United's season, the Old Trafford outfit are perhaps now enduring their lowest period since that 4-0 thrashing, with Sunday's defeat to top-four rivals Newcastle United having come just a few weeks on from the embarrassing loss away at Anfield.

Now on a run of three league games without a win, Erik ten Hag's men are in desperate need of a response later today in order to get their bid for Champions League qualification back on track, with there little time to lick their wounds amid what is a hectic month of fixtures.

Ahead of tonight's meeting with Thomas Frank's men, the hosts could be able to welcome back Anthony Martial to the starting lineup after the Frenchman made his return from injury just a few days ago, while Aaron Wan-Bisska is likely to be involved after his recent bout of illness - albeit with the game coming slightly too soon for Christian Eriksen to face his former club.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has predicted how the Carabao Cup winners could lineup at the Theatre of Dreams this evening...

What will Man United's starting XI be against Brentford?

4-3-3 - (GK) De Gea; (RB) Wan-Bissaka, (CB) Varane, (CB) Martinez, (LB) Shaw; (CM) Fred, (CM) Sabitzer, (CM) Fernandes; (RW) Antony, (LW) Rashford, (ST) Martial.

We predict that there will be three changes from the side that produced a "lifeless" performance last time out - as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - with the only defensive alteration set to see Wan-Bissaka slot back in at right-back.

The Englishman's inclusion will likely come at the expense of Portugal international, Diogo Dalot, with the former Porto man having looked 'uncomfortable' up against Allan Saint-Maximin last weekend, according to Luckhurst.

As for the midfield ranks, the continued absence of the suspended Casemiro leaves Ten Hag with an unwanted headache yet again, although the former Ajax boss could call upon Fred to replace Scott McTominay in the centre of the park.

That should ensure that the only further change will lie in the forward line, with Marcus Rashford and summer signing, Antony, set to be joined by the returning Martial, with the £250k-per-week "Ferrari" - as hailed by ex-United man Owen Hargreaves - taking the place of misfiring dud, Wout Weghorst, through the middle.