Manchester United return to Premier League action at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's men in desperate need of a positive result following a particularly disappointing last week or so.

Having edged past Aston Villa in their last Old Trafford outing, the Red Devils have since continued their woes on the road by suffering 1-0 defeats at the hands of both Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, ensuring they have now lost eight of their 18 away league games this season.

That grim record has ensured that Champions League qualification is now no guarantee with bitter rivals Liverpool impressively gaining ground in fifth, albeit with United's top-four hopes still very much in their own hands with just four games of the season left to play.

Ten Hag and co could well be facing a major blow ahead of today's encounter, however, with the former Ajax boss revealing that leading scorer Marcus Rashford - who scored the winner in the reverse fixture at Molineux - is "more than doubtful" for the visit of Julen Lopetegui's men, albeit with both Raphael Varane and Alejandro Garnacho in contention to feature.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has predicted how the hosts could line up against the Old Gold later today.

What will Man United's starting XI be vs Wolves?

Following on from the frustrating loss at the London Stadium, there could be as many as five changes this time around, albeit with David De Gea set to retain his place in the sticks despite proving culpable for Said Benraham's winner last time out.

Ahead of the long-serving Spaniard, Diogo Dalot could take the place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while a further defensive shake-up could see club captain Harry Maguire recalled at the heart of the defence alongside Victor Lindelof, allowing Luke Shaw to revert to his usual, left-back berth - with Ten Hag avoiding the temptation to rush back the aforementioned Varane.

As for the midfield ranks, despite having been 'bossed' by the Hammers - as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - experienced ace Casemiro will likely retain his place in the side, with it perhaps a chance for Bruno Fernandes to slot in alongside the Brazilian in a deep-lying role.

That would see Christian Eriksen ditched from the starting lineup after the £150k-per-week "genius" - as described by Statman Dave - was 'overwhelmed' against the Irons, according to GOAL's Richard Martin, with January arrival Marcel Sabitzer taking his place.

Amid the possible loss of Rashford, it would seem wise to recall Anthony Martial to the side ahead of the struggling Wout Weghorst, with the wide berths likely to be taken up by Antony and Jadon Sancho, as young Garnacho may need to be eased back in off the bench after his recent injury layoff.

Predicted Man United XI - (4-3-3) - De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes, Sabitzer; Antony, Martial, Sancho