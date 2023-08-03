Manchester United‘s move to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat appears to be advancing, with the player’s agents in the UK, according to Football Insider.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already signed a new midfielder this summer in Mason Mount. The England international was the first player through the door at Old Trafford ahead of the 2023/24 season, but he could soon be joined by Amrabat.

Ten Hag has worked alongside Amrabat before at FC Utrecht and reports recently claimed that a £26m agreement was close. However, it is believed that United are actually yet to make a bid for the midfielder, as club officials have been hard at work on the deal for Rasmus Hojlund.

There has been plenty of noise around Amrabat’s future, especially as he is into the final 12 months of his Fiorentina contract. Talking after a pre-season friendly win against Serie D side Grosseto earlier in the week, Amrabat was coy when asked about his future, saying:

“I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina. I don’t know, I could remain.”

Despite this, though, it appears as if his agents are now in the UK ahead of a proposed move to the Premier League. Football Insider provided an update regarding Man United’s move for Amrabat on Wednesday lunchtime.

They said that 'talks advance' with the Red Devils, and the player’s representatives have travelled to Manchester. An offer is expected to be made shortly, with Fiorentina wanting around £30m.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is 26 years of age and appears to be in his prime with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation. He is primarily a holding midfielder but can also turn out in a slightly further forward central midfield role, so could offer some midfield versatility to Ten Hag’s squad.

The Morocco international helped his country reach the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, and his displays resulted in praise from former England manager Fabio Capello, who compared him to Italian icon Gennaro Gattuso.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

Over the past 12 months, as per FBref, Amrabat has been a top performer on the ball. Compared to his positional peers, the midfielder has ranked in the top 1% for long passes completed, top 2% for medium passes completed and top 8% for passes into the final third.

Therefore, he could be viewed as the perfect player with quality on the ball to rival or possibly play alongside the likes of Casemiro, Mount and Bruno Fernandes across the course of the campaign. A move for Amrabat could also spell the end for players such as Donny van de Beek, Feed and Scott McTominay, with the trio of central midfielders reportedly up for sale this summer.