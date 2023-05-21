Manchester United are still in the mix to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Rabiot off to the Premier League?

The Red Devils will hopefully have a productive summer in the transfer market, especially with Champions League football now all but secured. They could do with making key additions in various areas of the pitch and a new box-to-box midfielder could be ideal, with Christian Eriksen now 31 years of age.

Rabiot is one player who has been linked with a move to United numerous times in recent months, with the Frenchman potentially leaving Juve at the end of the season. He has been a key man for them in 2022/23, scoring eight goals in 28 Serie A starts, but his current deal expires next month and it doesn't look as though he will sign an extension, as things stand.

It could be that move to the Premier League is on the cards for the 36-time capped France international, who is unlikely to be without suitors.

Are Man United keen on signing Rabiot?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano admitted that a switch to England could appeal to Rabiot, with United still in the running to snap him up:

"It's important to say that Rabiot wants to wait a bit. He has a contract proposal from Juventus to stay. His dream is to one day play in the Premier League, so he feels now is the right opportunity for him to go and embrace a different kind of experience. But he also wants to wait for other potential clubs. Nothing is decided. Man United are there, but nothing is closed or completed."

Rabiot could be a shrewd signing by United this summer, not necessarily coming in as the big-money addition that some crave, but adding quality and experience in the middle of the park.

Now 28 years of age, he could possibly take up the role that Marcel Sabitzer has played, should the Austrian's loan move not become permanent, and he could even be an upgrade, having been hailed as a "very elegant" player by compatriot and international colleague Hugo Lloris. Though, if Sabitzer does stay, then it's an extra bonus, with Scott McTominay possiby being the man who would suffer.

Rabiot can provide both defensive nous and attacking class - he averaged 3.2 tackles per game in the Champions League in 2022/23 and has 11 goal contributions in the league - and he is someone who could make United more solid in the middle of the park.