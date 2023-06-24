Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are looking to bring in at least one new central midfielder, with Chelsea's Mason Mount emerging as a key target, having made multiple bids for the England international, although their most recent £55m offer was rejected.

The Red Devils are willing to walk away from negotiations if the Blues do not come to an agreement, meaning they could move on to other targets, including West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who they have recently submitted an enquiry about.

Earlier this month, it was reported that United are the favourites to sign Rabiot, whose contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of June, and there has now been a new update regarding the midfielder's future.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Man United are waiting to make a move for the France international, with Ten Hag eager to make a deal happen, having come very close to signing him last summer.

The player himself is attracted by the prospect of playing in the Champions League next season, however, he does have other offers on the table, with Juventus keen to tie him down to fresh terms.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man is expected to make his final decision shortly, given that his current deal will come to an end in a week's time.

Is Adrien Rabiot joining Man United?

With Juventus finishing seventh in the Serie A last term, there will be no Champions League football on offer at the Allianz Stadium, meaning a switch to Old Trafford could be very attractive option.

If the Juventus star does make the move to the Premier League, there are indications he could be a very solid acquisition for the Red Devils, as he poses a real threat on the front foot, while he is also competent defensively.

Last season, the £148k-per-week maestro recorded 11 goals and five assists in all competitions, the second-highest number of goal contributions in the Juventus squad, and he is also in the 84th percentile for clearances per 90 over the past year.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, Rabiot is a very well-rounded central midfielder, and it is very exciting news that he could be on his way to Man United, particularly considering he will be available on a free transfer.