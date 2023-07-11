Manchester United are now closing in on a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, having nearly agreed a fee, with Erik ten Hag aiming to get the deal done quickly, according to reports from Italy.

Is Andre Onana joining Man United?

Man United have made real headway in their pursuit of Onana, having agreed on personal terms with the Inter goalkeeper last week, with Ten Hag looking to bring him in as a replacement for David de Gea, who has now left the club after his contract expired at the end of June.

Inter are now seemingly resigned to losing the 27-year-old, as journalist Ben Jacobs has reported the player's current employers have told him to "prepare" for a move to Old Trafford, with United "confident" about being able to get the deal over the line.

Ten Hag is eager for United chiefs to get the deal done, with reports from Italy (via Sport Witness) detailing that the manager wants the deal to be done, so he is able to link up with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of the USA.

The gap between Inter's demands and the fee Man United are willing to pay is now "thin", with an offer exceeding €50m (£43m) in the pipeline, which they hope will be enough to get everything done and dusted.

It is also claimed that the negotiations could now be closed as early as Wednesday, indicating the deal could be done sooner than expected, with reports from last week stating the deal is set to be done by the end of the week.

How good is Andre Onana?

The Cameroonian has been hailed as "superb" by journalist Oma Akatugba, while former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has also praised him for his leadership qualities, saying:

“Everything I see I’ve been impressed with. The side to Onana in that [Champions League] final I was most impressed with was leadership, and a sense of presence which I think Manchester United have missed in that position.

“David de Gea has been an incredible shot stopper over the years but the one thing, one knock against his game when he was at his best, is that he was not the kind of leader I think Manchester United needed in that position.

“Performance I have no problem with, leadership I think there was a little bit to be wanted. Onana ticks all those boxes.”

Not only could he be an upgrade on De Gea due to his presence on the pitch, he recorded a higher average SofaScore rating than the Spaniard in the league last season, while also averaging a vastly superior save and crosses-stopped percentage over the past year.

De Gea scooped up the Premier League's Golden Glove award for the second time last season, and it is of course sad to see him leave after such a long time at the club, but there is every indication that Onana could be a fantastic replacement. Ten Hag will now be hoping the Inter shot-stopper is ready for Man United's first USA pre-season game, against Arsenal on July 22nd.