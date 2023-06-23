Manchester United officials have held a meeting with the agent of Inter Millan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Onana?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag appear to be making concrete moves in the transfer market, with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount looking like he could be the first high-profile signing of the summer.

After two rejected bids, those at Old Trafford are now reportedly closing in on a £60m deal for the England international, with a five-year deal already agreed between Mount and United.

It doesn’t look as if the club will stop there, though, and with David de Gea’s future up in the air, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month, Onana, who worked under Ten Hag at Ajax, has emerged as a real target.

Reports previously suggested that Man United were in pole position to sign the goalkeeper, who Mark Goldbridge described as “box office to watch when he's got the ball under pressure”, and a further update has been shared.

According to Romano in the last 48 hours, Man United have held a meeting with Onana’s agent, Albert Botines, with the Cameroon international expected to cost around €50m (£42.9m).

“Andre Onana’s agent Albert Botines had direct meeting with Manchester United today.

“Man Utd are approaching goalkeepers to explore options in case de Gea leaves — still waiting for final decision on that one. Inter won’t sell Onana for less than €50m with add ons.”

Is David de Gea leaving Man United?

Ten Hag could be left with a real shortage of goalkeeping options ahead of the new campaign. As mentioned, De Gea is out of contract at the end of the month and David Ornstein has claimed a departure looks a possibility.

Alongside the Spaniard, Dean Henderson has been linked with a permanent move to Nottingham Forest following his loan spell last season, and should the pair seal exits, United would have just 37-year-old Tom Heaton as their only option.

Therefore, pursuing someone like Onana, who has just come off the back of a solid first season with Inter Milan, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games and coming in of praise from Pep Guardiola after the Champions League final, appears to be a smart decision. It looks as if a move will be one to monitor, and it’ll be interesting to see if United make a formal offer over the coming weeks.