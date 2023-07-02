Manchester United are expected to make a bid for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, but it could be postponed until next week, according to reports from Italy.

Has David de Gea left Man United?

De Gea's contract with Man United expired on 30th June, and Football Insider reports that the 32-year-old is set to walk away from the club as he has little desire to play second fiddle to a new arrival, with Erik ten Hag identifying multiple targets.

Big names such as Diogo Costa and Thibaut Courtois have been linked in the past, while the lesser-known Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has also emerged as an option, with reports indicating he could be brought in alongside Onana.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Red Devils have already held a meeting with the Inter goalkeeper's agent ahead of a potential summer move, though there may be a short delay before an official bid is lodged if the latest update is to be believed.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Inter are waiting for Man United to make their official bid for the Cameroon international, but there is a belief that it could be some time before it arrives.

The Serie A club have made it very clear they must receive €60m (£52m) if they are to sell their goalkeeper, but that figure is difficult for United to reach straight away.

Ten Hag has been "promised" that the 27-year-old will be brought in this summer, and there is a willingness to get the deal done.

Are Man United signing Andre Onana?

Man United have recently received a boost in their pursuit of the Cameroonian, as Fabrizio Romano has reported he is "open" to a move to Old Trafford this summer, and he could be a real upgrade on De Gea.

Ten Hag's current goalkeeper has often struggled with the ball at his feet, ranking in just the 30th percentile for average touches per 90 in the past year, while Onana places in the 89th percentile.

In stark contrast to De Gea, the former Ajax man is "remarkable with the ball", and is "equally comfortable using the ball with his right foot or his left foot" according to Eurosport's Alessandro Brunetti.

Hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, Onana is exactly the sort of modern-day goalkeeper that could help take Man United to the next level, and they should come to the table with an opening offer next week.