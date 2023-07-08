Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, with the deal set to be done by the end of next week, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What does David de Gea's exit mean for Man United?

David de Gea is considered an excellent professional within the club, as his experience makes a positive impact in the dressing room, and the Spaniard's exit means the club are set to act in goalkeeping department.

Prior to the announcement, Fabrizio Romano offered an update on the situation involving the Spaniard and how this affects their pursuit of Onana, saying: "For David de Gea, it’s not about being close to reaching an agreement with him because Man United already had an agreement. That contract has never been signed because they decided to wait and consider other options – with Onana now close,"

"De Gea wanted to continue at Man United but it’s on the club… they will speak with De Gea soon to clarify the situation."

Romano has also taken to Twitter to provide more information on United's pursuit of Onana, detailing that the deal is "really close" after a "positive round of talks", with the final bid expected to arrive soon.

The Red Devils have already made an offer of €45m (£38m) plus add-ons for the Inter shot-stopper, and they are expected to come back to the negotiating table shortly.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the 27-year-old, and the deal is set to be sealed by the end of next week, with Man United keen for him to join the squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

How good is Andre Onana?

Goalkeeping analyst Matt Pyzdrowski has claimed the 27-year-old's best trait is his ability in possession of the ball, as he is able to pass the ball in very tight areas, with the precision of a central midfielder, making him a very important player for Inter.

On the other hand, De Gea has been criticised for his passing ability, with United legend Paul Scholes claiming he "isn't the best footballer", while manager Erik ten Hag has stated he "can't ignore" his poor passing.

As such, the Cameroonian could be an upgrade in that regard, and he has also proven himself as a fine shot-stopper, ranking in the 88th percentile for his save percentage per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media, the £63k-per-week goalkeeper played an integral role for Inter en route to the Champions League final last season, averaging a 7.41 Sofascore match rating - by far the highest figure in the squad.

With Man United set to return to Europe's elite competition next season, they need a goalkeeper they can rely on, and the Inter goalkeeper has proven himself on the highest stage.

While De Gea has been a fine servant to the club, making a total of 545 appearances, it was probably the right time to part ways with the Spaniard, and Onana has proven he could be a fantastic replacement.