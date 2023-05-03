Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, but they may have to do battle with Chelsea for his signature, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

What's the latest Man United goalkeeper news?

Although Man United are said to be in talks with David de Gea about a new contract, they have been linked with numerous potential replacements for the summer transfer window, including FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The Red Devils have recently sent a scout to run the rule over the 23-year-old, who has been a long-term target for the Red Devils, and he is seen as one of the "obvious options" to replace their number one, however he is not the only player of interest.

Erik ten Hag is also said to be readying a move for Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic, who could be a cheaper alternative, given that he has a release clause of just £8.8m, while Giorgio Mamardashvili is considered a potential option.

According to Di Marzio, Onana may be a target this summer, with the journalist recently telling Sky Sports: "I understand that Manchester United and Chelsea like him."

Speaking about the price the goalkeeper may cost, the Italian added: "Inter would only sacrifice Onana for amounts above €50m (£44m)." (via Inter News)

Should Man United sign Andre Onana?

De Gea's future at Man United remains an area of debate, with journalist Dean Jones recently claiming it is a "really difficult" decision to get right, considering he has been a fantastic servant to the club, and is "one of the best goalkeepers in the game."

That said, the shot-stopper is now 32-years-old, and a long-term replacement may be needed, which is why Onana could be a fantastic addition, especially considering he is averaging a Sofascore higher match rating than the Spaniard this season.

Hailed as a "superstar" by journalist Oma Akatugba, the Cameroonian has recorded a save percentage of 77.1% per 90 over the past year, placing him in the 89th percentile compared to his positional peers, while his clean sheet percentage ranks him in the 87th.

The only question mark over the signing of Onana is his price tag, as £44m is a lot of money to shell out on a goalkeeper when United are already blessed with a "fantastic" player in that area of the pitch, who possesses a great deal of experience in the Premier League.