Manchester United are one step away from signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to reports.

Is David de Gea leaving Man United?

The Red Devils could have a busy summer in the transfer window, with numerous incomings and outgoings seemingly on the table. Up to 13 players have been put up for sale ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, including Dean Henderson, who could complete a £15m permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

David de Gea’s future is also up in the air, with the Spaniard’s Old Trafford contract actually set to expire in a matter of days. Recent reports have suggested that De Gea actually signed a new United contract that would drastically cut his current £375,000-a-week salary, however, the Red Devils have since backed out of that deal and have made a new proposal with even lower wages.

As a result, the club appear to be on the hunt for a new first-choice ‘keeper, and it looks as if Onana is on course to move to Manchester with those at Old Trafford previously in pole position to secure his services.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Onana?

According to reports from Italy over the last 48 hours, Man United are one step away from signing Onana this summer, with Inter Milan identifying Yann Sommer, Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris as potential replacements.

The Red Devils are expected to pay an initial €50m (£43m) fee for Onana, although a transfer will reportedly include bonuses as well.

Onana knows Ten Hag well from their time at Ajax, where the 27-year-old made 145 appearances under the Dutchman. Therefore, the United manager will know exactly what to expect from Onana, including his ability on the ball.

Mark Goldbridge described the shot-stopper as “box office to watch when he's got the ball under pressure”, whereas Pep Guardiola also hailed Onana’s ability on the ball following the Champions League final.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

With a move seemingly close, it looks as if Onana could come in and become first-choice under Ten Hag, and it will be interesting to see if De Gea’s future finally gets resolved before the end of the month.