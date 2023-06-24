Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana after positive talks with his camp, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which goalkeeper are Man United signing?

With David de Gea's future with Man United in major doubt, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has continued to run the rule over potential replacements for the Spaniard, and Fabrizio Romano has recently provided an update on their pursuit of FC Porto's Diogo Costa.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano confirmed United "like" Costa, but he also added the Portugal international will be "expensive", meaning Ten Hag may choose to pursue other options.

One such player is Onana, with United officials recently holding a meeting with the Inter goalkeeper's agent to discuss a summer move, and a more recent report from Football Insider indicates a breakthrough has now been made, with £50m the mooted figure involved.

According to the report, Man United are now in pole position to sign the Cameroonian shot-stopper, with "positive discussions" recently taking place between all parties.

Ten Hag is said to be a "huge" fan of the 27-year-old, having previously worked with him at Ajax, and that existing relationship means United could be well-placed to win the race for his signature, despite interest from elsewhere.

Chelsea have also had discussions with Inter Milan, and they are not yet out of the race for the former Ajax man, however he is keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Who is Andre Onana signing for?

Man United appear to be in a very strong position to sign the £67k-per-week shot-stopper, and there are indications he could be a clear upgrade on De Gea, given that he has recorded a far better save percentage per 90 than the Spaniard in the past year.

Not only that, the Cameroon international is seemingly far more willing to get involved in the play, averaging 43.81 touches per 90 in the past year, which places him in the 89th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Given that De Gea's distribution has been called into question at times, it is vital that his replacement is comfortable with the ball at his feet, and Onana has received plaudits for his excellent passing range.

Lauded as a "superstar" by members of the media, the Inter goalkeeper has proven that he is more than capable of replacing De Gea, and it is exciting news that a move could be edging closer to completion.