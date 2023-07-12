Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is now plotting a shock move for Antonio Rudiger, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez currently has no plans to let the centre-back leave, according to recent reports from Spain.

Are Man United signing a defender?

Man United have now made it clear they would be willing to let Harry Maguire leave this summer, although the £50m price tag could put off a few potential suitors, and they are now running the rule over several new options at centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano has recently dropped a new update on United's pursuit of AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, saying Ten Hag has personally "approved" a move for the Frenchman, following weeks of talks on the player's side.

No concrete move has yet been made for the 25-year-old, however, with the Red Devils still considering "a couple of other options", according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who adds they aren't "too worried" about missing out on Kim Min-jae.

One such player could be Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, with Romano claiming Man United have "sent their scouts" to watch the defender on a number of occasions, but there is still "nothing concrete" in terms of negotiations.

According to reports from Spain (via Football London), United and Ten Hag specifically are now plotting a shock transfer swoop for Rudiger, who could be tempted by a return to the Premier League if he is offered guaranteed minutes in his preferred centre-back position.

The Red Devils are said to be planning a £51m offer for the German, who they plan to tempt with an increased salary, with Ten Hag looking to bring in a world-class centre-back partner for Lisandro Martinez, however Real Madrid are not currently willing to sanction his departure.

Club president Perez is not considering selling the 30-year-old for any price, so it does not seem like a move to Old Trafford is a likely outcome at present, despite potential interest on the player's side.

Is Rudiger signing for Man United?

Real Madrid have no pressing need to sell the defender any time soon, as he is currently contracted until June 2026, having only arrived on a free transfer form Chelsea last summer, so it does not seem likely he will be on the move any time soon.

That will probably come as disappointing news to United fans, as the Germany international is already proven in the Premier League, achieving an average Sofascore match rating of 7.21 in the top flight during the 2020-21 campaign, the second-highest in the Chelsea squad.

Since arriving at Madrid, the former Chelsea man has continued to impress, averaging 2.1 clearances per game in La Liga last season, the second-highest figure in the squad, cementing his place as a regular in the starting XI.

Hailed as a "monster" by professional footballer Leon Legge, Rudiger has proven himself at the very highest level, and he could be a fantastic signing for Man United, if Real Madrid decide to soften their stance at a later stage in the transfer window.