Highlights Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback victory against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes was United's standout player, with the captain netting the winner from the penalty spot.

However, his display wasn't the only impressive performance in Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United continued a topsy-turvy start to the season with a wonderful comeback victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this afternoon.

A woeful first five minutes allowed Forest to lead 2-0, and it took a mammoth effort for the Red Devils to eventually come back and secure a crucial 3-2 win, with Joe Worrall’s red card in the second half certainly assisting them in their quest for three points.

Erik ten Hag will breathe a huge sigh of relief, and this performance will hopefully kick United into gear after two largely subdued displays against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Who was Man United’s best player vs Nottingham Forest?

Having controlled 69% of possession during the first half, United still found themselves 2-1 down at half-time, and they needed a spark in the second half.

Step forward, Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder was sensational after the interval, grabbing an assist after a well-run set-piece routine that allowed Casemiro to score the equaliser, before scoring the winner with a penalty with just under 15 minutes left.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

His Sofascore rating of 8.8/10 was the best out of any player on the pitch, while he showcased his attacking qualities by making three key passes, creating two big chances and even missing one big chance, indicating that he may have even added to his goal tally.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst lauded him for his display, saying: “Fernandes has been United's best player. His name was chanted loudly in the first minute after some pathetic punditry on his leadership in the week. He's been a good captain for MUFC over the last year.”

His creative talents were on full show, and it was his performance that enabled United to secure the win - though it was another Red Devils star in Antony who delivered an impressive display that could be the catalyst to get him firing.

How did Antony perform vs Nottingham Forest?

Across his opening two league matches, the Brazilian winger created just one big chance and succeeded with just one dribble, but he came to life against Forest at Old Trafford.

Deployed on the right wing, he made four key passes during his spell on the pitch while also creating one big chance as he looked to make things happen from the flank.

The former Ajax starlet took a total of four shots in the match, which suggests he was eager to get on the scoresheet for the first time this season

He was praised for his showing in the second half by reporter Alex Turk, who said: “Antony has been excellent in the second half, too. Much improved from the first.”

Fernandes will rightly get all the plaudits, but Antony was impressive despite failing to score or register an assist.

Ten Hag will be hopeful that this will give him a major confidence boost, as when the 23-year-old is at his best, he can be a dangerous attacking threat on the wing.

With Champions League football on the horizon from next month, having Antony at his best will give them a great chance of success.