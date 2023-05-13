Manchester United winger Antony was criticised for not passing the ball to Anthony Martial prior to the opening goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

What was the Man United vs Wolves result?

Man United picked up a vital three points in their bid for the Premier League top four this afternoon, with goals from Martial and Alejandro Garnacho proving to be the difference between the two sides.

The result leaves the Red Devils four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, with just three games left to play this season, and with a trip to Bournemouth up next, they are in a very strong position to secure Champions League football for next season.

The Frenchman opened the scoring just after the half-an-hour mark, with Antony getting the assist, however journalist Alex Turk believes United could have been 3-0 up at half-time if the winger was more willing to pass the ball to his teammates.

Mark Goldbridge slammed the Brazilian's decision not to play the striker through on goal, with Beth Tucker of The United Stand fan channel also adding: "Antony not passing that to Martial is actually criminal. The number 9 won’t score if those around him are continually selfish."

How did Antony play against Wolves?

Ultimately, the 23-year-old atoned for his error by playing a crucial part in the opening goal, however it was still an underwhelming performance, missing one big chance, as a result of heading over when he was unmarked six yards out.

There were some pleasing aspects of the Brazil international's performance, completing all four of the dribbles he attempted, the highest amount of any United player, while also creating one big chance, but in future he must stop being so wasteful in promising areas.

Antony's poor decision-making going forward did not end up costing Man United today, but against better opposition they could have paid a heavy price, and Erik ten Hag will be expecting a better display from him against Bournemouth next weekend.