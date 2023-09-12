Manchester United are now considering a shock move for Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi, amid growing uncertainty over the future of a first-team player...

Is Jadon Sancho leaving Man United?

Jadon Sancho's Man United career could be over, with The Daily Star reporting his relationship with Erik ten Hag has broken down completely, after the winger recently took to social media to deny the claims he has a poor attitude on the training ground.

The duo are struggling to settle their differences, despite engaging in recent talks over the Englishman's future at Old Trafford, as there is a lack of trust in the fractured relationship, meaning he is now expected to be one of the players sold in January.

Sancho is expected to secure a loan deal elsewhere in the winter market, with a view to making a permanent exit next summer, bringing to an end what has been a disastrous spell since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £75m in 2021.

In the same article, it is detailed that Antony is currently absent, due to allegations of domestic abuse, meaning United are a little short on options in wide areas, and there has now been an indication they could make a move for a former Premier League winger.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Man United are now considering a shock move for El Ghazi, amid the uncertainty over Sancho and Antony, and the ex-Aston Villa man would be available on a free transfer, having recently left PSV Eindhoven.

The 28-year-old left the Dutch side by mutual consent last week, potentially paving the way for a move to Old Trafford, however, the Red Devils are not the only club in the race for his signature, with offers from Saudi Arabia also believed to be on the table.

With Antony set to be absent for the foreseeable future, and Sancho's future in major doubt, after a loan move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq fell through last week, the former PSV Eindhoven man could be a viable option for Ten Hag's side.

However, since then, Red Devils reporter Laurie Whitwell has said:

"MUFC not interested in Anwar El Ghazi, after proposal by agents. Right-wing options affected by Antony’s withdrawal + Sancho’s situation, but Pellistri was kept with a view to featuring, plus Garnacho could play there. Fernandes/Mount too, if necessary."

How good is Anwar El Ghazi?

Although it is a little surprising Man United are being linked with a player who PSV were happy to get rid of recently, there are some indications the Dutchman could be a good signing, particularly considering he has experience in the Premier League.

During his spell with Aston Villa, the Netherlands international scored a very impressive ten goals in 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and he was hailed by journalist Ashley Preece before he departed the West Midlands club:

"Capable of a worldie & brilliant at high-pressure penalties! For a little over £8million, El Ghazi has been a top-drawer value-for-money signing."

Even last season, El Ghazi managed to put in some solid displays for PSV, scoring eight goals in 23 Eredivisie games, indicating that he could be a decent enough short-term option for Man United.

It will be very difficult to find a suitable replacement for Sancho outside the transfer window, but it is important Ten Hag brings in a younger option in January, as he is sparse on options in wide areas, making this one to watch.