Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is a wanted man in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Will Henderson leave Man Utd?

The Englishman moved to Nottingham Forest last summer, joining the newly-promoted Premier League side on a season-long loan deal. It had been made clear that he was going to be an understudy to David de Gea at United, so it made sense for him to enjoy more regular playing time elsewhere.

Henderson has largely done well at the City Ground this season, starting 18 league games and winning two Man of the Match awards from WhoScored, doing his bit to stave off the threat of relegation for his side. Once the current campaign finishes, though, he will be back at United and will have to make a big decision over his future.

The 26-year-old isn't out of contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, but with De Gea in talks over a new deal at the club and a new top-class 'keeper potentially coming this summer, it is difficult to see Henderson's squad role changing any time soon. It looks as though a move away could happen, with a new transfer update suggesting as much.

Could Englishman seal an Aston Villa move?

According to Football Insider, Villa have "identified" Henderson as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez at the end of the season should the Argentina World Cup winner leave the club. The United man has "accepted" that he has no future at Old Trafford and will now look for a fresh challenge.

Martinez is believed to be wanted by "elite clubs in the aftermath of his World Cup success", meaning Villa would have to fill the possible void left by him.

This could be a perfect move for Henderson, who has one cap to his name for England, as well as being hailed as "insane" and "exceptional" by Sander Berge during their time together at Sheffield United. At 26, the best years of his career should still be ahead of him and he can be a key man for a solid Premier League club such as Villa.

There is no shame in ultimately failing to fully make the grade at a club of United's stature, and while he may never become world-class in his position, he can continue to be part of the England setup if he becomes a regular elsewhere, while funds received for him can be used for new signings for Erik ten Hag this summer.