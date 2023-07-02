Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has ordered the board to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports from Spain.

Which midfielders are Man United signing?

Man United are edging closer towards a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, with a £60m package now being agreed, and they have offered the England international a five-year contract, which includes the option for an extra year.

However, with the likes of Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay all potentially heading for the exit door this summer, Ten Hag may need to bring in multiple new central midfielders, and the manager has picked out a number of options.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reports United still believe they can sign Southampton's Romeo Lavia, with the race for his signature said to be "pretty open", while they have also made contact with Brighton & Hove Albion over a deal for Moises Caicedo.

Another target now emerging for the Red Devils is Real Madrid's Tchouameni, with reports from Spain (via Football 365) detailing that Ten Hag has personally ordered various members of the board to travel to Madrid and pursue a deal.

The manager believes the Frenchman is an "ideal candidate" for the Man United midfield, though Real Madrid's valuation is high, and they are not willing to settle for less than €80m (£69m).

Despite the central midfielder aiming to "pack his bags" this summer, Madrid will not sanction a departure for lower than their asking price.

Is Aurelien Tchouameni leaving Real Madrid?

Although he only arrived at Real Madrid last summer, in a deal worth €100m (£85.3m), it appears as though the 23-year-old already has his heart set on a move elsewhere, and he could be a fantastic acquisition for the Red Devils.

Hailed as a "monster" by France U21s manager Sylvain Ripoll, the former AS Monaco man got off to a good start in a Madrid shirt, averaging a 7.13 Sofascore match rating last season, so it is a little puzzling they are willing to sanction his departure.

One of the France international's most impressive traits is his passing ability, averaging a 92.9% pass-completion rate over the past year, which places him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers.

The maestro also ranks in the top 1% for interceptions per 90, showcasing his defensive acumen, and scored a remarkable long-range goal for France against England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Tchouameni is a very well-rounded midfielder, capable of threatening on the front foot and pitching in defensively, and United should make an opening offer in the coming weeks if they want to bring him in for the start of the forthcoming campaign.