Manchester United have a "long-standing interest" in signing AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, but there probably won't be any new centre-back arrivals unless there is a departure in that position, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Harry Maguire's time at Old Trafford appears to be coming to an end, with it recently being reported the Englishman is set to be stripped of the captaincy, as Erik ten Hag favours the centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

To replace the 30-year-old, it has now emerged that Man United are plotting a shock move for Antonio Rudiger, who could be tempted by a return to the Premier League if he is guaranteed game time at centre-back.

While a move for the former Chelsea man would no doubt be exciting for United fans, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has no plans to sell the German defender this summer, so the Red Devils may continue to run the rule over some other options.

Back in June, it was reported that United were leading the race for Disasi, but Sheth has now suggested that a move is unlikely, unless Ten Hag is able to shift on Maguire, or another centre-back this summer.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports reporter said: “They are looking at other players in that position. Axel Disasi from Monaco is another player they've also got a long-standing interest in.

“But the information I've been given is there probably won't be any arrivals in that position unless there's a departure in that position.”

Is Axel Disasi signing for Man United?

It is clear that Ten Hag would be keen on a move for the Monaco defender, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claiming the manager has "approved" a move, after weeks of talks on the player's side.

However, Man United may have to move swiftly if they are to win the race for the £11k-per-week ace, with Romano also explaining that Newcastle are now exploring a deal, and the Magpies are now expected to make contact with Monaco.

As such, the race for the 6 foot 3 centre-back appears to be wide open, but if United do manage to beat Newcastle in the race for his signature, they could be signing a fantastic player.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the France international as "complete & dominant", while praising him for his pace, tackling, heading and athleticism, and likening him to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The former Reims man is a forward-thinking defender, ranking in the 96th percentile for progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 over the past year, and he also poses a threat in the opposition box, placing in the 93rd percentile for non-penalty goals.

With Maguire's time at United seemingly coming to an end, it is important that Ten Hag brings in a top-quality replacement to provide competition for Varane and Martinez, and Disasi looks like he could be a very good addition to the squad.