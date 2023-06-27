Manchester United are still leading the race for AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, who is set to be on the move this summer, according to reports from France.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

The Daily Mail report Man United are willing to part ways with up to 13 players this summer, including Harry Maguire, meaning Erik ten Hag may be in the market for a new centre-back, and there are several options available.

The Red Devils are one of the clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race, while 21-year-old Goncalo Inacio has also been named as a target.

Disasi has also been routinely linked with a switch to Old Trafford, with United holding "positive" talks over a move back in April, and they remain very much in the race for his signature.

According to a report from L'Equipe (via Sport Witness), Man United still lead the race for the 25-year-old despite other big European teams trying to convince the defender to move to their club instead.

As Kim Min-jae is seemingly on his way to Bayern Munich, the Red Devils may have to turn their attentions to the Monaco star, but there will be fierce competition for his signature, with a number of big European teams trying to convince him about a move.

At the moment, the player himself seems to have his mind set on a move to Old Trafford, but United appear to be prioritising a move for a goalkeeper, and they could make one last swoop for Kim before pursuing a deal for Disasi.

Who is Axel Disasi?

The Frenchman has played in his home country for his entire career up to this point, across spells with Paris FC, Reims and Monaco, establishing himself as a key player last season by featuring in every single Ligue 1 game.

Last season, the £12k-per-week centre-back averaged 1.5 interceptions per game in Ligue 1, the joint-second highest figure in the squad, and he did enough to impress France manager Didier Deschamps, making his debut for his national side last November.

For the meantime, Kim should remain United's top target at centre-back, considering he has been hailed as "one of the best" defenders in the world by teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the France international could be a very solid back-up option.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has hailed Disasi as "dominant", while also likening him to Virgil van Dijk, and members of the media have praised him for his "insane strength and power."