Manchester United have now been given an update on their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, and there is an indication they could hold a key advantage in the race for his signature.

Who is Benjamin Pavard joining this summer?

As reported by The Mirror, Man United have already agreed personal terms with Pavard, having informed Bayern of their intentions to sign the defender, but Arsenal are the latest club to have joined the race.

The Gunners are in need of a new defender, as a result of Jurrien Timber suffering a long-term injury, however they are not the only Premier League club vying for the Bayern star, with Liverpool also being named as potential suitors.

There is interest in the Frenchman from abroad, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Inter Milan are now "getting closer" to completing a deal, having submitted a bid of €25m (£21.3m) plus add-ons, although that is still way below Bayern's asking price.

There are indications that United could also stand a good chance of signing the defender, however, as it has recently been reported he is pushing for a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils already having one bid knocked back.

French journalist Ignazio Genuardi has now offered a further update on the situation, taking to X to claim that Man United are offering the 27-year-old more money than Inter, despite him having agreed a four-year deal with the Serie A side (via Sport Witness).

Inter are still yet to agree a fee with Bayern Munich, so there is still a long way to go before a deal is done, and United are now waiting to place their bid, with a report from BILD detailing the Bundesliga side are holding out for a fee of at least €35m (£30m).

Not only could the allure of more money be a decisive factor in the £82k-per-week star choosing to move to Old Trafford, but reports from the German media have also detailed that Man United are his preferred option.

How tall is Benjamin Pavard?

The 6 foot 1 defender is capable of playing at both centre-back and right-back, but he has most often been utilised in the latter position, given that he poses a threat on the front foot, averaging 0.16 non-penalty goals per 90 over the course of the past year.

During that time, the France international, who has been lauded as a "wonderful character", has also averaged 2.37 tackles per 90, which places him in the 93rd percentile, when compared to other centre-backs.

The Maubeuge-born star has been a key player for Bayern ever since arriving from Stuttgart, making 30 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, and receiving a 7.36 average Sofascore match rating, the second-highest in the entire squad.

It is clear that Pavard would favour a move to Old Trafford this summer, so it is vital that Man United use that to their advantage and get a deal over the line in the next couple of weeks, as he could be a fantastic addition to the squad.