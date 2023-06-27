Manchester United are ready to table an offer of €30m (£26m) for Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to reports from France.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

ESPN have recently given an overview of the midfielders Man United could consider if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount, with Moises Caicedo, Mohammed Kudus and Taylor Booth all being named as potential options.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice remains a target, despite heavy interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, and the Red Devils are currently considering whether to test the waters with an official bid.

With both Fred and Scott McTominay potentially on the move this summer, Erik ten Hag may be tasked with bringing in multiple new options in the engine room, and Baleba is now emerging as a target.

According to a report from La Voix des Sports (via Sport Witness), Man United are now ready to put €30m (£26m) on the table to sign the Lille midfielder, who has been attracting the interest of several Premier League clubs.

Ten Hag's side and Newcastle United are named as the "most insistent" clubs, meaning a transfer battle could soon be on the cards, although the report stipulates we might need to wait a few weeks before there is any movement.

Who is Carlos Baleba?

The 19-year-old has only just started to establish himself as a first-team regular for Lille, having now made a total of 21 appearances, however, it is clear to see why Paolo Fonseca has kept the faith with the youngster.

In Lille's final home game of the season, the Cameroonian performed very well in a deep-lying midfield role, receiving a 7.4 SofaScore rating after winning seven ground duels, the joint-highest figure of any player on the pitch.

Not only that, the starlet also has some very impressive attacking qualities, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, highlighting his remarkable dribbling ability.

Teammate Remy Cabella has hailed the up-and-coming Lille star as a "monster", while also adding that it is "very, very hard to stop him" due to his "incredible strength" on the ball.

If Baleba continues his current trajectory, he could go on to be a top player, so Man United could be pursuing a star in the making, however, he is still very young, and he may not immediately become a regular starter.