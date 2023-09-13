Manchester United have now conducted a scouting mission on Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg, who has been likened to a former Premier League player by journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Although the summer transfer window only ended just over a week ago, rumours continue to swirl about who Man United could sign in January, and they are still keen on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, despite a growing level of interest in the Englishman.

With Jadon Sancho considering a move away from Old Trafford in January, following crisis talks with Erik ten Hag, former Aston Villa man Anwar El Ghazi had been linked as a target, with Football Transfers claiming he would jump at the chance to return to England.

Ten Hag is looking at strengthening his squad in a number of key areas, with Brentford left-back Rico Henry also being named as a possible target, having engaged in talks over a deal for the 26-year-old in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Not only is Ten Hag running the rule over targets who could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford, but he also has one eye on the future, with Jacobs revealing the Red Devils are now keen on Sunderland youngster Rigg, who has been compared to England international Jordan Henderson.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist confirmed recent links are genuine, while also likening the 16-year-old to a former Premier League player:

"I think that, with Rigg at Sunderland, there is concrete interest, for sure. I know that Manchester United have also scouted and tracked the player as well. He's a very similar kind of profile, in many ways, to Jordan Henderson. He has a lot of energy and stamina.

"He has a very high ceiling and would, of course, be available because of Sunderland's situation and his potential at relative value. It wouldn't necessarily be a cut-price or bargain fee in any way, but we're in a market where virtually every talent is between £20million and £30million or significantly more in the case of players like Moises Caicedo. I don't think that Rigg would be anywhere near that."

Who is Chris Rigg?

The starlet is a central midfielder by trade, having displayed he is capable of playing in both an attacking and defensive role during his time with the Sunderland youth team, and he has since gone on to impress at first-team level.

In his two professional appearances for the Black Cats this season, the Englishman has scored two goals, indicating he is not too far off being able to cement himself as a consistent first-team player, despite being very young.

Of course, it would be a huge step up at Manchester United, but the Sunderland academy graduate has been lauded as an "incredible talent" by members of the media, and clearly has a great deal of potential.

If Man United do sign Rigg in the near future, it is probably wise for him to continue his development in the second tier or below on loan, before coming back to challenge for a spot in the star-studded midfield at Old Trafford, making this one to watch.