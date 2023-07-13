Manchester United have reportedly been in contact over a potential move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

Erik ten Hag has already added to his squad this summer by securing a move for Mason Mount, with the England international arriving from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m and taking the famous number seven shirt at Old Trafford.

A new goalkeeper and centre-forward appear to be next on the to-do list for the Red Devils, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana appearing to be the top target to replace David de Gea.

Meanwhile, in attack, Antony Martial is reportedly up for sale, so a new forward would also be required. Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester and personal terms have already reportedly been agreed between Man United and the Denmark international.

However, Hojlund isn’t the only attacker who has been rumoured to have interest from those at Old Trafford, with Felix another player there has now been speculation over heading into the 2023/24 season.

Are Man United signing Joao Felix?

Sport Witness relayed an update from Spain in the last 48 hours regarding Felix’s future, where the Red Devils were named.

They claim that Man United, along with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United have all made contact over a potential move for the forward, who has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new club.

Felix appears to be after Champions League football next season, something that can be offered at both Old Trafford and St James’ Park, with Atletico Madrid seemingly happy for the Portugal international to move on.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea, making 20 appearances and scoring four goals for the Blues. His final goal came in a 4-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford in May, and it looks as if a return to England could well be on the cards following this update.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, Felix can play on the left-hand side, as a centre-forward or in a deeper second-striker role, so would offer plenty of versatility to Ten Hag in the final third.

The player was valued at a career-high €100m back in 2019 by Transfermarkt, and that figure now stands at €50m, showing how he may need a new permanent home to get his career back on track.

Felix has contributed to 52 goals in 131 games for Atletico Madrid, though, and as per FBref in the past 12 months, has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Marcus Rashford. He ranks in the top 4% of forwards for shots per 90, top 2% for through balls and even top 8% for tackles, showing how he wouldn’t just bring goals to Old Trafford.

If Ten Hag can get the best out of Felix, he could be an extremely shrewd addition, and by the looks of things, a move could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.