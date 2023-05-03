Manchester United are "in talks" with David de Gea about a new contract, and he may remain the club's number-one goalkeeper next season, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest Man United goalkeeper news?

Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has recently confirmed Man United are interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, although he will not come cheap, with the Serie A side set to demand at least €50m (£44m).

Football Insider have previously reported the Red Devils hold an interest in Leeds United's Illan Meslier, and they may have received a boost in the race for his signature, as journalist Pete O'Rourke claims he "might want to leave" this summer.

However, Meslier has been subject to criticism from the media for his recent performances, so Erik ten Hag could look at other potential options, having also held talks with the agent of Borussia Dortmund shot-stopper Gregor Kobel.

That said, there is seemingly every chance De Gea remains United's first choice next season, with Sheth recently giving GiveMeSport an update on his contract situation, saying:

"If David de Gea signs that new deal - they're in talks, there are also some reports that they are close to that new deal - then I would expect de Gea to remain as the number-one goalkeeper at United next season."

Should De Gea remain Man United's number one?

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Leicester City man Kasper Schmeichel recently heaped praise on the Spaniard, describing him as an "incredible goalkeeper", while also adding that he's "playing at a really high level with his feet" so far this season.

However, Ten Hag has been critical of the 32-year-old at times, claiming he "can't ignore" his poor distribution, and although the manager does believe he is "improving" in that aspect of the game, the statistics tell a different story.

The £375k-per-week earner has averaged just 33.15 touches per 90 over the past year, ranking in the 23rd percentile, which indicates his teammates are unwilling to give him the ball, due to his tendency to make mistakes when playing it out from the back.

In the Red Devils' 3-0 loss against Sevilla in the Europa League, the former Atletico Madrid man made an error leading to a goal, with Ben Foster claiming he "has to know better" than to give the ball to Harry Maguire in that area of the pitch.

As such, De Gea may not be a good fit for Ten Hag's style of play, and it is probably best if Man United sign a more suitable replacement in the summer.