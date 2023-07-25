Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba this summer, seeing him as a strong option to come in at the back.

How old is David Alaba?

The Austrian, who is now 31 years of age, has enjoyed a glittering career, enjoying a huge amount of success along the way.

Alaba has won an incredible 10 league titles during his career, as well as three Champions League crowns, with endless silverware coming his way at both Bayern Munich and Madrid. Not only that, but he has been named Austria's Footballer of the Year an eye-catching eight times, showing just how much he has stood out as the best player in his country.

The defender is contracted to Madrid until the summer of 2026 and has continued to be a key man there in recent times, starting 21 La Liga matches last season, mainly in more of a centre-back role, as he has become accustomed to in the latter part of his career.

It could be that Alaba is allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the current transfer window, however, which is where United come into play, as they continue to eye up important summer signings.

Could Man United sign David Alaba?

The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Spain, who claimed that Alaba could possibly seal a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Madrid saying "OK" to a move happening and the player himself potentially "accepting the offer" from the Reds.

The parties are believed to be "in talks" over the transfer, while United manager Erik ten Hag is "obsessed and wants to have him under his command."

At 31, there is an argument to say that Alaba isn't quite the force he used to be - only natural, given his age and some of the injuries he has had - but he remains a top-level footballer who could be a fascinating short-term signing by United.

His ability to play at both centre-back and left-back would be great for squad depth, with such versatility an invaluable attribute to have, and he has even turned out in various midfield roles on more than 100 occasions during his career.

The winning mentality that Alaba possesses could be invaluable, too, enhancing United's hopes of trophies moving forward, and the fact that he was hailed by Pep Guardiola during their time together at Bayern, highlighting just how highly he was thought of.

The Austrian is on a huge £370,000-a-week, but you could argue that he may not come in as a guaranteed starter for United, considering Lisandro Martinez is excelling in the left-sided centre-back role and Luke Shaw is the first-choice left-back, but he could push those individuals hard, ensuring they remain at their best level, bolstering the club's high-quality defensive options even further.

There may be some who have their concerns, due to Alaba not being a young signing with a high long-term ceiling, but additions of this ilk can be so priceless, as Casemiro has shown, having joined United at the age of 30, and by the looks of things, a move is one to keep an eye on.