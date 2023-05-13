Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is "close" to signing a new deal at Old Trafford, according to a new update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is De Gea having a good season?

The £375,000-a-week Spaniard has been an outstanding servant for the Red Devils down the years, outlining his status as arguably one of the best 'keepers of his generation. He has won one Premier League title, as well as two EFL Cups and one Europa League and FA Cup apiece, racking up a total of 540 appearances between the sticks, making him a modern United great.

This season, De Gea has struggled however, with more and more mistakes creeping into his game, including in last weekend's 1-0 defeat away to West Ham, making 34 league starts. There have been rumours that Erik ten Hag could look to bring in a first-choice replacement this summer - Jordan Pickford has been linked with a move - which has thrown the 32-year-old's future into doubt.

The United stopper's current deal expires at the end of the season with the option of a one year add-on, meaning he could leave on a free transfer this summer, but a key update has now emerged regarding his future.

Will De Gea sign new United deal?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided the latest on the situation, sharing what he's heard from Ten Hag before the Wolves match and then revealing his own information on the matter:

"Ten Hag: 'I won't drop David de Gea. No way. He will definitely play. Contract talks are the reason of recent mistakes? No, I don't think that's a reason; David is so experienced'. "Understand the agreement between de Gea and Man United over new deal remains close."

This has to be considered a positive piece of news for United, although it must be stressed than an upgrade on De Gea could still be required this summer.

That's not to say that he can't continue to be an important squad player, but Ten Hag could arguably do with someone more competent on the ball, with the 45-cap Spain international not as naturally gifted playing out from the back as someone like Ederson or Alisson, for example.

De Gea is still young enough where he has plenty to offer - he has been described as "world-class" by teammate Harry Maguire in the past - and if he can improve his all-round game, there is no reason why he can't provide great competition for any potential 'keeper who comes in.