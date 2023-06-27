Manchester United hold a strong interest in signing Declan Rice, and they are considering making a bid for the West Ham United midfielder, according to a report from 90min.

What's the latest Declan Rice transfer news?

Arsenal and Manchester City are doing battle for Rice, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claiming the race for his signature remains "open", with West Ham keen to receive "big money paid now", rather than a number of installments.

The Gunners have made two bids for the West Ham midfielder, and they are expected to table a third, while Man City have recently submitted an offer worth a total of £90m, however, that was swiftly rejected, with the Hammers holding out for £100m.

According to a report from 90min on Tuesday, the Irons are hoping City's offer will spark a bidding war between the two parties, having been left frustrated by the bids made for their captain up to this point, and a third party could now become involved.

Man United are said to hold a significant interest in the 24-year-old, and they are currently considering whether to make a bid, after reaching an impasse in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

With the Blues unwilling to accept an offer of £55m for the England international, the Red Devils may move on to other targets, and Rice fits the bill.

Is Declan Rice going to Man United?

According to reports, the Englishman is aiming to stay in London, which means he has been keen on a move to Arsenal since their interest became clear, but a move elsewhere is not completely out of the equation.

A move to Old Trafford would surely be an attractive proposition for the West Ham captain, as Champions League football is on offer next season, however, United will need to formalise their interest with a bid soon if they are to win the race.

An enquiry has already been made about the England international, which indicates there has been some progress made, and there is every indication he could be an excellent acquisition for Man United, given his range of abilities.

Having been hailed as a "very good finisher" by teammate Tomas Soucek, Rice would clearly pose a threat on the front foot if he made the move to Man United, while he is also impressive defensively, making the highest number of interceptions in the Premier League last season, and it looks as if the Red Devils could be ones to watch in the transfer saga.