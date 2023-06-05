Manchester United remain in the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to a fresh claim.

Is Rice on the move this summer?

The future of the 24-year-old is a big talking point currently, with his exit from the Hammers almost certain to be sealed before the start of next season. He has been an excellent servant for the east Londoners, making 244 appearances in total, but he is now ready for a move to a bigger, more successful club.

Rice looks most likely to remain in the Premier League moving forward, even though there is rumoured interest from Bayern Munich, and United are one of several top-flight who have been linked with a making a move for him, although Arsenal have allegedly agreed on personal terms with the player.

The Red Devils could be in need of midfield reinforcements moving forward, considering Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are both 31 years of age, while Fred is also 30 and could be on the move this summer. It looks as though Rice could remain a firm option moving forward, following a new update regarding the current situation.

Could Rice join Man Utd?

According to Football Insider, United "are emerging as realistic contenders in the race to sign" the Englishman this summer, even though Arsenal "remain in pole position" to snap him up. The Reds are believed to be "waiting in the wings" to swoop and hijack Rice's signature, should the Gunners fail to match West Ham's asking price, and have seemingly made an approach by registering their interest over a possible deal.

The Hammers reportedly want £100m for their most prized asset, and with Arsenal valuing him at between £80-85m, it "keeps the door open for United."

Rice could be a magnificent addition at Old Trafford if they managed to beat others to his signing, with the midfielder having the potential to be one of Europe's best players in his position in the coming years, outperforming all but three United players in the Premier League in a struggling West Ham side, as per WhoScored.

He is already an undisputed key man for England, having won 41 caps and been a key starter at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, and at 24, he should only improve, too.

The physical dominance that the £60,000-a-week ace could bring to United's midfield has the potential to take them up a level, especially since age isn't on Casemiro and Eriksen's side, as mentioned. He has been hailed as "superb" by Barcelona legend Xavi after his performances at Euro 2020, and an average of 2.1 tackles per game in the Premier League this season, as well as four goals and two assists, shows the all-round game that he possesses.