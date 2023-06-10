Manchester United are finalising an offer for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, as Erik ten Hag is unhappy with David de Gea, according to reports from Portugal.

Is David De Gea leaving Man United?

There have been recent reports indicating that De Gea could remain at Old Trafford, with talkSPORT reporting the Spaniard is set to snub a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, even though there are no assurances he will continue as number one.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones believes the 32-year-old could keep his place between the sticks, recently telling GiveMeSport: "The contract is basically drawn up at this point for him, so it’s difficult to see a situation whereby the De Gea doesn’t stay now on a new contract, so it’s really about finding that backup goalkeeper."

Despite a new contract being on the table for the goalkeeper, reports from Portugal outlet Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) indicate the Red Devils are finalising an offer for Costa, who has a release clause of €75m (£64m) included in his FC Porto contract.

That price tag should not be an issue for United, who are now advancing in their pursuit of the 23-year-old, having scouted him on a number of occasions last season.

Agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on the transfer, as Ten Hag is unhappy with De Gea, and the Porto goalkeeper's arrival has the approval of the board, as well as Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

Should Man United replace De Gea?

Although he has been a fantastic servant to Man United, making a total of 545 appearances for the club, the Madrid-born goalkeeper is arguably not the player he once was.

The 45-time Spain international made two errors leading to goal in the top flight - the joint-fourth highest in the division - with mistakes starting to creep into his game more and more.

There is some evidence that Costa could be a top-quality replacement, ranking in the 98th percentile for goals against per 90 over the past year, when compared to goalkeepers playing at a similar level, and in the 95th for his clean sheet percentage (as per FBref).

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the Portugal international has also been praised for his record of saving penalties, which also indicates he could be an upgrade on De Gea, as the Spaniard has a poor record in shootouts.