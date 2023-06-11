Manchester United have intensified contacts with FC Porto over goalkeeper Diogo Costa, and they are currently trying to lower the price, according to recent reports from Portugal.

What's the latest on Diogo Costa to Man United?

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Man United were finalising an offer in the region of €75m (£64m) for Costa, as the board gave their approval to make a move for the goalkeeper, with Erik ten Hag unhappy with David De Gea.

Football Transfers report the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to get his client a move to the Premier League, amid recent links to United, and Porto are in need of urgent funds before the financial year closes on June 30th.

That could potentially open the door for a move to Old Trafford, despite the fact De Gea is likely to agree fresh terms, although the Portuguese shot-stopper has recently told the media he hopes to continue with Porto for the foreseeable future.

There still appears to be a good chance the 23-year-old moves on this summer, with reports from Portugal (via Sport Witness) detailing the Red Devils have intensified their contacts with Porto, as they target a new number one.

According to A Bola, Man United are unwilling to meet the goalkeeper's £64m release clause, and they are currently in the process of negotiating a lower fee, but Porto chief Pinto da Costa is unwilling to haggle on the price.

United have been following the Porto youth product since the January transfer window, and Ten Hag is said to be fascinated by his performances.

Should Man United replace David De Gea?

De Gea clearly still has a great deal of quality, winning the Premier League golden glove in the 2022-23 campaign, the second time he has won the accolade, last claiming it in the 2017-18 season.

However, the Spaniard has had no shortage of criticism in recent times, with Paul Scholes claiming that he "makes the whole team nervous" with some of his decisions, despite also adding that he is a "brilliant goalkeeper."

Considering he is now 32-years-old, Man United may need to look at signing a long-term replacement sooner rather than later, and Costa could be a fantastic signing, having been hailed for his "complete profile" by journalist Zach Lowy.

Last season, the Porto shot-stopper recorded 16 clean sheets, the second-highest figure in the Portuguese top flight, while he is also in the 95th percentile for his clean sheet percentage over the past year, when compared to players at a similar level.