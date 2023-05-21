Manchester United are "working" on a new contract for right-back Diogo Dalot, according to a new claim by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Dalot a key man for United?

The 24-year-old has had a frustrating season for the Red Devils, not necessarily because of a loss of form, but due to injuries limiting his minutes in the team. The £25,000-a-week defender has still managed 23 starts in the Premier League, in fairness, but his playing time has reduced the more the campaign has gone on, especially with Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing well.

Dalot has clearly done his bit, however, helping United get into the top four and remain there, and the hope is that he remains at the club for the foreseeable future. That being said, his current deal does expire at the end of next season, meaning if he does sign an extension soon they will risk losing him for free next year.

There has been interest in the Portugal international, with Barcelona one of the clubs linked with signing him, so this upcoming period looks key when it comes to his future.

Could Dalot sign new Reds deal?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that United are keen on extending Dalot's stay at Old Trafford, seeing him as an important figure moving forward:

"We know that Manchester United are working on a new contract for Diogo Dalot because this is crucial to understanding how to proceed with the right-back situation. But Jeremie Frimpong remains on the list but not something advanced."

Dalot signing a new deal would be great news for United, with the Portuguese who has described as "very professional" by Cristiano Ronaldo during his second spell at the club. Granted, he will be disappointed at aspects of this season, and Wan-Bissaka is providing strong competition, but he arguably has the higher ceiling and is younger than his teammate.

At 24, the 11-cap and two-goal Portugal man still has his best years ahead of him, and for United to have two good options at right-back is exactly what is required, especially with Champions League football now almost certain to be returning to Old Trafford next season.

The key now is ensuring that the Reds provide Dalot with a good offer, nailing him down for many years to come, rather than offering him too little, making him feel undervalued and ultimately leading to him deciding he wants a fresh challenge this summer and beyond.