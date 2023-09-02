Highlights Donny van de Beek could still leave Manchester United in the next few weeks, despite not departing before the transfer deadline.

Van de Beek has not been included in any matchday squads this season and was against going on loan to Lorient.

Galatasaray has shown more interest in Van de Beek and still has time to make a move, with the Turkish transfer window open for another two weeks.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could still be on the move in the next couple of weeks, despite not leaving prior to yesterday's transfer deadline.

Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United?

Van de Beek has not been selected in a single matchday squad so far this season, but he was reluctant to head out on loan to Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, instead preferring to wait for alternative options to present themselves ahead of deadline day.

The Red Devils had accepted a proposal from Lorient, as the midfielder is deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag attempting to raise funds before the transfer window slammed shut last night.

The Dutchman had been expected to leave prior to Sofyan Amrabat's arrival, with the Morocco international joining on loan for a fee of £8.5m, including an option to buy for £21.4m.

However, having been hesitant about a move to Lorient, the 26-year-old has stayed put at Old Trafford, and Amrabat's arrival means he is even less likely to be involved in the squad going forward - but a move away could still be on the cards.

Galatasaray have also been credited with an interest in the Man United ace, having held talks over a loan move earlier this week, with their negotiations said to have been at a "more advanced" stage than Lorient's.

That indicates the central midfielder would be more open to a move to Galatasaray, and crucially, the Turkish Super Lig club still have plenty of time to orchestrate a move, as highlighted by journalist Tyrone Marshall on X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking prior to the transfer window closing, Marshall said: "Donny van de Beek looking increasingly likely to remain at #mufc tonight. Transfer window in Turkey open for another two weeks, so that would remain an option beyond tonight's 11pm deadline."

How much does Donny van de Beek earn?

The former Ajax man is tied down to a £120k-per-week contract, meaning he is not among Man United's top earners, but it is clear to see why Ten Hag is eager to get him off the wage bill, particularly considering how disappointing he's been for the club.

Speaking during the Red Devils' 4-2 victory against Aston Villa in November 2022, GiveMeSport's Terry Flewers was critical of the entire team, but singled the Nijkerkerveen-born out for his performance, saying: "That’s a poor performance from Man Utd, the midfield is poor and Donny van de Beek is invisible! Shocking application and attitude tonight!"

It is clear to see why Ten Hag has not given Van De Beek a chance this season, and the manager will be hoping that a move to Galatasaray transpires over the next couple of weeks, as he has no use for him in the squad at this point.

Following Amrabat's arrival, Man United are well-stocked in the middle of the park, with Mason Mount, who joined from Chelsea for an initial fee of £55m earlier this summer, set to return for selection after the upcoming international break, having picked up an issue against Tottenham Hotspur.