Highlights Donny van De Beek could still leave Man United as talks continue with a Champions League club.

Man United made several signings in the summer, including Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Sofyan Amrabat.

There are a number of clubs eyeing Van de Beek's services, with Erik ten Hag making him surplus to requirements.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van De Beek could still be on his way out the door, amid ongoing talks over a move to a Champions League club.

Who did Man United sign in the summer?

Man United strengthened the spine of their team in the summer transfer window, with goalkeeper Andre Onana arriving from Inter Milan, while Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon were brought in to bolster Erik ten Hag's defensive options.

Rasmus Hojlund was the Red Devils' marquee signing in attack, and there is good news heading into today's match away against Arsenal, with Ten Hag revealing the striker is fit to play, as the £72m star has recovered from a back injury which delayed his debut.

In central midfield, Mason Mount was the main addition, with the former Chelsea man joining in a £55m deal, and Ten Hag will have been pleased to get a deal for Sofyan Amrabat over the line on deadline day, with the Fiorentina midfielder joining on a season-long loan.

Speaking after Amrabat's arrival, Football Director John Murtough said:

“We have tracked Sofyan for a long time, so we are really pleased to bring him to Manchester United. His committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here.

“We know that Sofyan’s mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season.”

With the Morocco international completing a move to Old Trafford, Van de Beek may fall even further down the pecking order, having failed to make a single appearance for United in any competition so far this season.

As such, according to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils remain in talks with Galatasaray over the midfielder, who is deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag.

Despite having a £1m loan offer rejected on deadline day, the Turkish club remain keen on the Dutchman, and they are believed to be the front-runners for his signature, although there has been interest from elsewhere.

French side FC Lorient are also keen, as are the 26-year-old's former club, Ajax, but Galatasaray are out in front, as their transfer window does not close for another two weeks.

Is Donny van De Beek leaving Man United?

Given that the 19-time Netherlands international has fallen so far down the pecking order at Man United, it would not be surprising if he is keen to leave, and a move to Galatasaray could allow him to keep playing at a high level.

The Turkish side are in the Champions League group stages, so a move may well appeal to the former Ajax man, and it could be one of the few options he has on the table, considering the transfer window has now closed for much of Europe.

It is a real shame the central midfielder's move to Man United has not worked out, as he is clearly a top player on his day, having been lauded as "sensational" by journalist Antonio Mango just 18 months ago. However, a move away appears to be the best solution for all parties at this stage, and Van de Beek should try and reignite his career with Galatasaray.