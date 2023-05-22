Manchester United "remain in the race" to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Is Vlahovic having a good season?

The 23-year-old has been a highly-rated attacker for a number of years now, catching the eye with his performances in Serie A, at both Fiorentina and Juve. This season, he has scored 14 goals in all competitions, also netting once at the 2022 World Cup for Serbia.

It hasn't necessarily been the most prolific campaign of Vlahovic's career, but he remains a player who is tipped for big things heading into the future, having already scored 13 goals in only 21 caps for his country. There has been prominent interest in him from Premier League clubs of late, with Chelsea one of the clubs thought to be in the mix to sign.

United are also believed to be eyeing him up as a potential summer addition, however, as they look to recruit a top-quality striker at the end of the season. A move away from Juventus certainly isn't out of the question and a fresh update suggests that the Reds Devils' interest isn't going away.

Could Vlahovic join Man United this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on Vlahovic's situation, admitting that United still want to sign him this summer and also saying similar about Chelsea:

"Understand Chelsea haven’t sent €80m bid for Dusan Vlahovic, as of now. He’s one of many strikers appreciated at the club but no bid/talks. Bayern and Man United remain in the race for Vlahovic - but still waiting for Juventus decision."

Vlahovic certainly has the ability to be an excellent signing by United in the summer window, having been lauded as a "ridiculous" player by Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards in the past. At 23, the Juve man still has so much more maturing to do as a footballer, but he is already a potent player in his own right, bagging 21 Serie A goals for Fiorentina back in the 2020/21 season.

That being said, Harry Kane should still be viewed as the Reds' primary transfer target prior to the beginning of next season, with the Tottenham legend a truly world-class attacking player who should provide guaranteed goals and assists at a relentless pace from the off, having scored a club-record 278 goals for Spurs.

United need that if they are to become genuine Premier League title challengers again, and while Vlahovic certainly wouldn't be a bad signing in the slightest, there is more of a risk that he will take time to settle, at a time when the club need an immediate hit to come in.