Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has personally held talks with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat over a summer move to Old Trafford - but there may be competition for his signature from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Man United?

Back at the beginning of July, it was reported that Amrabat had been identified as one of Man United's top targets as Ten Hag already has a strong relationship with the Fiorentina midfielder, and they have since stepped up the pursuit.

It has recently been reported that the Moroccan has "packed his bags" ahead of a summer move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils tabling an offer of £21.5m - just shy of the Italian club's £26m asking price.

However, there have been conflicting reports that suggest the move is not as advanced as first thought, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently telling GiveMeSport:

So, it is true that a defensive midfielder is a possibility in terms of the position that Manchester United may look to strengthen next, should they get Rasmus Hojlund over the line and Sofyan Amrabat is on the list.

“But I’m still not aware, despite the reports, of any bid or anything imminent on the Amrabat front. So, it’s fair to say that the player is there and has been discussed by Manchester United, but I don’t actually think that it’s as far along or as focused as perhaps being reported by others.”

Plettenberg has now dropped a new update on the Red Devils' pursuit of the central midfielder, in which he claims that Ten Hag is currently "admiring" the player, having personally held "talks" over a potential summer move.

The Sky Sports reporter claims there is "no final agreement" over a move to Old Trafford with the deal currently "ongoing", while United may have to fend off interest from elsewhere, with Bayern Munich also being named as potential suitors.

Thomas Tuchel is looking for a holding No 6, and the player's management are now "monitoring" Bayern's situation, so a move to the Allianz Arena could be on the cards if Man United do not move quickly.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

The Morocco international certainly impressed at the 2022 World Cup, with journalist Amine El Amri hailing his performances: "I think he's a fantastic player. His brother is Nordin Amrabat, and I'm sure you guys saw in Russia that this guy was a raging bull.

"But Sofyan Amrabat is a great footballer in addition to being a raging bull.

"I'm trying to be as objective as I can but I think he's been the best midfielder in this World Cup."

The maestro also impressed for Fiorentina in the Serie A last season, showcasing his passing ability by ranking second for accurate long balls completed per 90, in terms of outfield players to make 20+ appearances.

That said, there may be some concern about his discipline and tackling ability, given that he had committed more fouls than he had made tackles in each of his three seasons in Serie A by 25th January 2022.

Amrabat has clearly developed since then, however, given the level of his performances at the World Cup, and it is exciting news that Ten Hag has now held talks over a move to Old Trafford.