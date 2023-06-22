Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been left furious with a transfer update involving Napoli defender Kim min-jae, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Kim?

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Kim in recent weeks, with those at Old Trafford making him their top defensive target this summer.

It looked as if a move to England was gathering real pace, with reports last week claiming that a move to Manchester United was "sure" to go through on July 1.

The Red Devils agreed to pay his €60m (£51m) release clause and the player also accepted personal terms, however, Bayern Munich have since thrown a spanner in the works.

The Bundesliga champions have reportedly agreed on a five-year deal with the South Korea international in what is a transfer blow for Manchester United, and it looks as if Ten Hag isn’t happy.

The Sun relayed an update from Corriere dello Sport regarding Kim in the last 48 hours. It is believed that Kim had made "more than a promise" to Ten Hag to join, so his U-turn has left the Dutchman furious. The report adds that it is likely Bayern will complete a move for the Napoli man at the beginning of July.

Will Man United sign a new defender this summer?

Missing out on Kim, labelled as a “perfect defender” in the media, isn’t ideal news, but it looks as if the Red Devils have alternative defensive targets on their radar.

Fabrizio Romano has recently name-checked AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi and OGC Nice’s Jean Clair Todibo as possible centre-back targets, with the Red Devils scouting the latter of the two.

You can see why a new centre-back is on the agenda as well, with Harry Maguire’s Old Trafford future up in the air. Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham have all been credited with an interest in the England international. Should Maguire leave, United could be left with just Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as senior centre-back options.

Alongside a centre-back, a new left-back could also arrive, with an approach made for versatile Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco. Therefore, it could be a frantic few months for United officials in the transfer market alongside the ongoing takeover saga, but by the looks of it, Ten Hag won’t get his wish when it comes to a move for Kim.